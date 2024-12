Kiev, 'colpita con un drone una nave russa ancorata in Crimea'

epa04112375 Russian Navy ships patrol the harbor of Sevastopol, Crimea, Ukraine, 06 March 2014. Crimea's parliment moved the date of all-Crimean referendum on the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea to 16 March. Military observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have been stopped from entering Ukraine's Crimea peninsula at a checkpoint set up by pro-Russian militia, diplomats said in Vienna on 06 March. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE