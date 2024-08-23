Kiev, colpita base russa in Kursk con bombe precisione Usa
epa11525677 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to servicemen next to an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter F-16 jet during a ceremony to mark Air Force Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, 04 August 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Zelensky emphasized that the number of F-16 aircraft and trained pilots is still insufficient, as the country waits for additional fighters from partner countries. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 23 AGO - Le forze ucraine hanno colpito una base di truppe russe nella regione russa di Kursk utilizzando bombe di precisione plananti di fabbricazione statunitense, secondo quanto rivendica il comandante dell'aeronautica militare di Kiev, Mykola Oleshchuk, citato dal Kyiv Independent. La base, ha detto, è stata colpita in serata con bombe Gbu-39.
