Kiev colpisce un base nella regione russa Kursk con bombe Usa
epa11557078 A still image taken from an undated handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press-Service on 20 August 2024 shows an armored vehicle destroyed by Russian forces, reportedly used by Ukrainian forces during their military incursion into the Kursk region, Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 4,100 troops over the entire period of fighting in the Kursk sector, and up to 350 troops in the past 24 hours. Russian authorities said that more than 121,000 people have been evacuated from areas of the Kursk region impacted by fighting since the start of the Ukrainian incursion. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 23 AGO - Le forze ucraine hanno colpito una base militare nella regione russa di Kursk utilizzando bombe di precisione plananti di fabbricazione statunitense: lo rivendica il comandante dell'Aeronautica militare di Kiev, Mykola Oleshchuk. La struttura sarebbe stata colpita ieri pomeriggio con bombe Gbu-39. "Sono stati centrati un posto di comando di droni, un'unità di guerra radio-elettronica, attrezzature, armi e fino a 40 membri del servizio russo", ha scritto Oleshchuk su Telegram pubblicando un video che mostra l'attacco.
