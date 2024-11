Kiev, 'ci aspettiamo 15000 soldati Corea Nord in Ucraina'

epa11559920 Ukrainian soldiers take part in a training exercise at an undisclosed location in southern Britain, 22 August 2024. Operation Interflex is a UK-led infantry training program given to Ukrainian citizens with little or no previous military experience. The five-week course covers first aid, battlefield tactics, and firearms training. Over 45,000 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trained by Operation Interflex since 2022. EPA/NEIL HALL