Kiev, 'centrale Zaporizhzhia di nuovo su orlo blackout'
epa10693169 A picture taken during a visit to Enerhodar organised by the Russian Defence ministry shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 15 June 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can still continue to draw water from the Kakhovka reservoir, the IAEA reports. Grossi said that after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, a situation may arise when the water from the Kakhovka reservoir will not be enough to cool the reactors of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, in this case, the reactors can be damaged, which threatens with the onset of radiological consequences. The water level in the reservoir near the Zaporizhzhya TPP has dropped to 11.27 meters and continues to decline. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
ROMA, 23 AGO - "Il degrado della centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia si aggrava" e il sito "è di nuovo sull'orlo del blackout": è l'allarme lanciato oggi dall'agenzia ucraina per l'energia atomica Energoatom. I bombardamenti russi hanno danneggiato ieri la linea esterna (la Ferrosplavna OHL-330kV) che forniva energia elettrica alla centrale, si legge in una nota. La centrale è collegata ora alla rete elettrica da una sola linea (la Dniprovska da 750kV). "Se questa viene danneggiata, si verificherà una situazione di emergenza per la perdita di alimentazione esterna delle pompe che raffreddano i noccioli dei reattori e le piscine di combustibile".
