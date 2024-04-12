Kiev, centinaia di località al buio dopo i raid russi

epa11271839 A cloud of smoke rises above a site following a rocket attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 11 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some 42 Russian rockets of different classes and 40 shock drones where launched on Kharkiv early 11 April 2024, with 18 rockets and 39 shock drones among them intercepted. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV