Kiev, 'bombardamenti russi in Donetsk, uccisi 4 civili'
epa11269495 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian combat work of crews of SA 2C5 â€˜Hyacinth-Sâ€™ of â€˜Vostokâ€™ (East) troops against Ukrainian troops at an undisclsoed location on South-Donetsk direction in the Russian controlled part of Ukraine, Donetsk region, 10 April 2024. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, crews of 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery units are conducting counter-battery combat, striking at Ukrainian army ammunition depots and strongholds. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 15 APR - Nella tarda serata di ieri le truppe russe hanno attaccato con l'artiglieria missilistica la città di Seversk, nella regione di Donetsk, uccidendo quattro civili: lo rende noto il governatore Vadim Filashkin citato da Ukrainska Pravda. "I russi stanno cercando di uccidere quanti più nostri cittadini possibile, e l'unico modo per proteggersi è evacuare in regioni più sicure dell'Ucraina", ha commentato Filashkin. In mattinata è stato bombardato il centro di Sloviansk, due condomini sono stati danneggiati, ma non ci sono state vittime.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti