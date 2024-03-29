Kiev, blackout programmati in 3 regioni dopo i raid russi
epa11247920 A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) shows damage following a shelling in Hirnyk, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. A two-story building of an educational institution was damaged as a result of the strike. No fatalities nor injuries were reported, SESU confirmed. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
KIEV, 29 MAR - L'operatore nazionale ucraino Ukrenergo ha annunciato l'introduzione di interruzioni elettriche di emergenza in tre regioni del Paese dopo che massicci attacchi russi hanno preso di mira ancora una volta la rete energetica ucraina durante la notte. "Ukrenergo è costretto ad applicare programmi di blackout d'emergenza fino a sera nelle regioni di Dnipropetrovsk (centro-sud), Zaporizhzhia (sud) e Kirovograd (centro)", ha riferito in una nota.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti