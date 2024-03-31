Kiev, attacco notturno russo in regione Leopoli, un morto
epa11236123 A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service shows rescuers at work at the scene of a missile strike in the city of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, 22 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were killed and eight others were injured in Khmelnytskyi, the State emergency Service reported. According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has launched projectiles against over 151 targets across Ukraine. The Ukrainian army intercepted 92 of them. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
KIEV, 31 MAR - Almeno un civile ha perso la vita la scorsa notte nella regione di Leopoli, nell'ovest dell'Ucraina non lontano dal confine polacco, in un bombardamento notturno da parte dei russi. Lo ha dichiarato il governatore dell'oblast, Maksym Kozytsky. "Questa notte il nemico ha attaccato con dei missili da crociera la stessa infrastruttura essenziale" che era "già stata presa di mira in precedenza il 24 e 29 marzo", ha scritto Kozytsky su Telegram, aggiungendo che "un uomo è rimasto ucciso" nel raid e che le forze di difesa hanno abbattuto 9 missili e 9 droni russi sulla regione di Leopoli.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti