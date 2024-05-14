Kiev annuncia blackout di emergenza in tutta l'Ucraina
epa11336741 A Ukrainian police officer inspects the area during the evacuation of local people from territories bordering Russia, in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 13 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. More than 4,000 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as 'hostilities intensified', the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov wrote on telegram. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO
AA
KIEV, 14 MAG - L'Ucraina ha introdotto blackout di emergenza in tutte le regioni del Paese dopo che gli attacchi russi alle centrali elettriche le ha rese incapaci di rispondere al calo delle temperature. Lo ha annunciato l'operatore energetico statale Ukrenergo. "Dalle 21:00 alle 24:00 Ukrenergo è costretta a introdurre interruzioni di emergenza controllati in tutte le regioni dell'Ucraina. La ragione di ciò è una significativa carenza di elettricità nel sistema a seguito degli attacchi russi e l'aumento dei consumi a causa dell'ondata di freddo", si legge in un post su Telegram.
Argomenti