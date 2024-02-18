Kiev, 'almeno due morti per le bombe russe sul Donetsk'
epa10825900 A damaged residential building stands on a shelled street in Avdiivka settlement near a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023, amid Russia's ongoing invasion. About 1,600 locals still live in the city, with a few shops are still open, volunteers and local administration help civilians to survive. Before the full-scale war, about 25,000 people lived in Avdiivka. A forced evacuation was announced at the beginning of April 2022; the town has been on the frontline for nine years and is now less then one km from the Russian positions. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/ALEX BABENKO
ROMA, 18 FEB - Due persone sono state uccise e altre due sono rimaste ferite ieri nella regione del Donetsk (est) a causa di attacchi russi: lo ha reso noto su Telegram il capo dell'amministrazione militare regionale, Vadym Filashkin, come riporta Ukrinform. "Il 17 febbraio, i russi hanno ucciso due residenti della regione del Donetsk, a Kramatorsk. Altre due persone sono rimaste ferite nella regione", ha scritto Filashkin. Nel complesso, dall'inizio della guerra nella regione di Donetsk sono morte 1.865 persone e 4.577 sono rimaste ferite.
