Kiev, almeno 2 morti a Odessa per un missile russo
epa11222707 Emergency services remove a damaged ambulance from the site of a Russian rocket attack in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 15 March 2024. After rescuers arrived at the scene of the attack on a civilian ifrastructure object, the location was struck by a second rocket, killing at least one rescuer. At least 16 people died and 53 others were injured following a Russian double rocket attack on a civilian infrastructure object and private buildings around it, in Odesa, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO
KIEV, 29 APR - E' di almeno due morti e 8 feriti il bilancio dell'attacco missilistico russo nella principale città portuale di Odessa, nel sud dell'Ucraina. Lo ha reso noto il governatore locale. "Sfortunatamente, l'attacco missilistico russo ha provocato la morte di due persone. Altre otto persone sono rimaste gravemente ferite, tra cui un ragazzo di 12 anni", ha precisato Oleg Kiper su Telegram.
