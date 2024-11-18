Kiev all'Ue, 'ora fermezza, nessun appeasement con Putin'
epa11725542 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers removing debris of a rocket at the site of a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 November 2024. Russian forces launched a 'massive combined attack that targeted all regions of Ukraine' overnight and in the morning with around 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Ukrainian President Zelensky said on 17 November, adding that Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The main target of the Russian attack was the energy infrastructure across Ukraine, Zelensky said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
BRUXELLES, 18 NOV - "Dobbiamo rimanere fermi: nessun allentamento dell'isolamento internazionale della Russia, nessun appeasement all'aggressore, nulla sull'Ucraina senza l'Ucraina". Lo ha detto il ministro degli Esteri di Kiev Andrii Sybiha rivolgendosi ai colleghi europei collegandosi al Consiglio Esteri. Poi ha chiesto sanzioni più severe contro la "flotta ombra" russa, che porta a Mosca i profitti per proseguire la guerra. "Per fermare la Russia, dobbiamo privare la sua macchina militare del carburante: i proventi del petrolio", ha sottolineato.
