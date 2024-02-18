Kiev, 'ad Avdiivka i russi hanno perso quasi 50.000 soldati'
epa10825900 A damaged residential building stands on a shelled street in Avdiivka settlement near a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023, amid Russia's ongoing invasion. About 1,600 locals still live in the city, with a few shops are still open, volunteers and local administration help civilians to survive. Before the full-scale war, about 25,000 people lived in Avdiivka. A forced evacuation was announced at the beginning of April 2022; the town has been on the frontline for nine years and is now less then one km from the Russian positions. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/ALEX BABENKO
AA
ROMA, 18 FEB - Nella fase attiva dei combattimenti per Avdiivka, iniziata il 10 ottobre 2023, l'esercito russo ha perso quasi 50.000 soldati e più di 1.300 unità di equipaggiamento militare: lo ha reso noto il comandante delle truppe 'Tavria' schierate nel settore, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, come riporta Suspilne.
