Kiev, 'a est le truppe russe sono 7-10 volte più di noi'

epa11255538 A still image taken from handout video provided by the Russian Defence ministry's press-service on 02 April 2024 shows troops operating a D-30 howitzer in the Belgorod region, Russia. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian forces delivered 190 combined strikes and two major strikes on Ukrainian targets in March 2024. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES