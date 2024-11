Kiev, '585 bambini morti dall'inizio della guerra'

epa11038500 Children leave a bomb shelter near their school during police security drills in Ozera village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 20 December 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The drills are designed to practice the coordination of police, emergency services, and civil authorities in the event of an emergency situation in schools. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK