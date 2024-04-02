Khamenei, puniremo Israele per l'attacco a Damasco
epa11254946 A man has a picture of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on his forehead during an anti-Israeli demonstration at Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 01 April 2024. According to IRNA News Agency, Israel on 01 April launched an airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus. The embassy was damaged while the building annexed to it was destroyed. Seven Iranians have been killed including two top commander of Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC). EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
ISTANBUL, 02 APR - Il malevolo regime di Israele sarà punito per mano dei nostri coraggiosi uomini. Lo ha affermato la Guida suprema dell'Iran, Ali Khamenei, promettendo una reazione di Teheran per il raid contro l'edificio consolare dell'ambasciata iraniana a Damasco, attribuito a Israele. Li faremo pentire per questo crimine, ha aggiunto Khamenei, come riporta la tv di Stato iraniana.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti