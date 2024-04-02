Khamenei, puniremo Israele per l'attacco a Damasco

epa11254946 A man has a picture of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on his forehead during an anti-Israeli demonstration at Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 01 April 2024. According to IRNA News Agency, Israel on 01 April launched an airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus. The embassy was damaged while the building annexed to it was destroyed. Seven Iranians have been killed including two top commander of Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC). EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH