Khamenei, le nazioni musulmane hanno un nemico comune

epa11637241 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 October 2024. Khamenei said that 'all the region problems are because of interfere of US and its allies'. Iran has launched dozens of missiles directed at Israel on 01 October 2024, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', IRGC said. EPA/LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES