Khamenei, le nazioni musulmane hanno un nemico comune
epa11637241 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 October 2024. Khamenei said that 'all the region problems are because of interfere of US and its allies'. Iran has launched dozens of missiles directed at Israel on 01 October 2024, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', IRGC said. EPA/LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 04 OTT - Le nazioni musulmane hanno un "nemico comune" e devono "cingere una cintura di difesa" dall'Afghanistan allo Yemen e dall'Iran a Gaza e al Libano. Lo afferma il leader supremo iraniano Ali Khamenei mentre presiede le preghiere del venerdì in Iran per la prima volta in cinque anni. Lo riporta Sky News. La Guida Suprema ha aggiunto che l'attacco del 7 ottobre di Hamas contro Israele, "è stato un atto legittimo, così come l'attacco dell'Iran al Paese questa settimana". Il raid missilistico è la "punizione minima" per i crimini di Israele, ha affermato Khamenei.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti