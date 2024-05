Khamenei, 'la promessa di eliminare Israele sarà mantenuta'

epa11312093 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader Office shows Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greets the crowd during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 01 May 2024. According to the supreme leader's official website, Khamenei said that Israel and US and their European allies couldn't normalize the situation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and called to increase pressure on Israel. EPA/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES