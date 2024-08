'Khamenei convinto dal neopresidente a rinviare rappresaglia'

epa11540932 Iranians take part in a memorial ceremony for late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at the Mosallah mosque in Tehran, Iran, 09 August 2024. Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei vowed for a 'harsh punishment' against Israel in retaliation over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on 31 July 2024. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH