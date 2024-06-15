Kenya a Lucerna,guerra Mosca illegale ma pure blocco asset
epa11412886 Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd (L) poses with President William Kipchirchir Ruto of Kenya (C) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 15 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
LUCERNA, 15 GIU - "Il summit di oggi è un passo nella giusta direzione, finalmente parliamo di pace e non di guerra. Il conflitto in Ucraina è devastante, così come nel Medio Oriente, nel Sahel, in Sudan e nel Corno d'Africa. L'aggressione della Russia in Ucraina è illegale ma anche l'appropriazione unilaterale degli asset sovrani russi". Lo ha detto il presidente del Kenya William Ruto rivolgendosi alla plenaria del vertice sulla pace.
