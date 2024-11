Kallas,'vittoria Kiev è priorità, sostenerla finché serve'

epa11612137 Commissioner-designate, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas during a meeting of the Board of Commissioners in Brussels, Belgium, 18 September 2024. After weeks of political horse-trading, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen unveiled on September 17, 2024, a new top team tasked with shoring up the EU's economic and military security through the next five years. EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL