Kallas, 'l'Estonia sosterrà Mark Rutte alla Nato'
epa11229180 Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas attends the Conference of the Friedrich August von Hayek Foundation, in Berlin, Germany, 19 March 2024. The Friedrich August von Hayek Society was founded in May 1999 in Lahr (near Freiburg/Baden) by German-speaking representatives of classical liberalism. It focuses on the idea of a 'constitution of freedom' as the socio-philosophical foundation of the liberal-democratic basic order. It is non-partisan and addresses opinion leaders in academia, journalism and business. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
AA
BRUXELLES, 02 APR - "Per una Nato forte dobbiamo essere chiari sulla Russia, aumentare la deterrenza e la spesa per la difesa, sostenere l'adesione dell'Ucraina e l'equilibrio geografico. Ne ho discusso approfonditamente con Mark Rutte e lui si è impegnato a rispettare queste priorità. L'Estonia può sostenerlo come Segretario Generale della Nato". Lo scrive su X la premier Kaja Kallas, data spesso come possibile candidato per l'area est.
