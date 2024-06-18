'Justin Timberlake arrestato a Ny, guida in stato di ebbrezza'
epa10977704 US musician/actor Justin Timberlake poses on the red carpet before a special screening for 'Trolls Band Together' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 November 2023. EPA/DAVID SWANSON
AA
NEW YORK, 18 GIU - Justin Timberlake è stato arrestato negli Hampton, la rinomata località di mare vicino New York, per guida in stato di ebbrezza. Lo riporta Abc citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali l'arresto è avvenuto ieri sera a Sag Harbor. La star sarà in tribunale nelle prossime ore.
