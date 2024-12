Jolani, Siria non eserciterà più interferenze negative in Libano

epaselect epa11775590 People celebrate days after the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by opposition rebels, in Damascus, Syria, 13 December 2024. Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani called on people across the country to celebrate 'the victory of the revolution' on 13 December, following the capture of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad on 08 December 2024. EPA/ANTÓNIO PEDRO SANTOS