Jolani sceglie un esponente di Hts come nuovo premier in Siria
epaselect epa11765271 Syrian rebels shoot weapons outside the Umayyad Mosque in central Damascus, Syria, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI
AA
ROMA, 09 DIC - Sarà Muhammad Bashir, e non l'esiliato ex premier siriano Riad Hijab o l'attuale primo ministro Muhammad Jalali, il capo del governo di transizione a Damasco. Lo riferisce la tv al Jazeera nella capitale siriana secondo cui Muhammad Bashir è il premier del "governo di salvezza", che da anni amministra nel nord-ovest siriano le aree sotto controllo di Hayat Tahrir ash Sham (Hts), guidata da Abu Muhammad Jolani (Ahmad Sharaa). La scelta di Muhammad Bashir sarebbe stata imposta, afferma la tv, dallo stesso Jolani.
