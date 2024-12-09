Jolani sceglie un esponente di Hts come nuovo premier in Siria

epaselect epa11765271 Syrian rebels shoot weapons outside the Umayyad Mosque in central Damascus, Syria, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI