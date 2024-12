Jolani, 'il mondo non ha più nulla da temere dalla Siria'

epa11762352 An opposition fighter secures the area at the Hama Airport after they took control of the city of Hama, Syria, 07 December 2024. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive on 27 November, triggering counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI