Jill Biden annuncia, 'io e Joe diventeremo bisnonni'

epa11770842 US President Joe Biden (R), along with First Lady Dr Jill Biden (L), host the first White House Conference on Women's Health Research in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2024. Biden pushed for broad investment in women's health, saving it's important for all Americans. 'We haven't gotten that through to the other team yet.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO