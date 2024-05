Ivanka Trump posta foto con il padre, 'ti voglio bene papà'

epa08919541 US President Donald J. Trump (R) kisses his daughter Ivanka Trump (L) as he participates in an election eve campaign rally on behalf of Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, USA, 04 January 2021. Senator David Perdue is running Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Reverend Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER