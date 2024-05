Italia tra Paesi non firmatari del testo Ue sui diritti Lgbtiq+

epa10635552 Members of the LGBTQI collective take part in an activity on the occasion of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, at the Montana Hotel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 May 2023. "Compared to previous years, we have progressed. And we are making a lot of progress. There is a much higher level of tolerance compared to other years," transsexual Hetera Estinphil, president of the Kouraj Pour la Protection des Droits Humains association, told EFE. EPA/Johnson Sabin