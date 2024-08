Isw, gli ucraini avanzano fino a 10 km nella regione di Kursk

epa11270142 Members of the 'Siberian Battalion' attend their military training on a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 April 2024. The 'Siberian Battalion' military unit was formed as part of the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and contains Russian nationals, former military personnel, civil activists and volunteers who choose to fight against Russian troops in Ukraine. Ukraine-aligned Russian fighters from 'Russian Volunteer Corps', 'Siberian Battalion' and 'Freedom of Russia Legion', have been carrying out cross-border raids inside Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in March 2024. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO