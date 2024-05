Istanbul blindata per l'anniversario delle proteste di Gezi park

epa09988414 Protesters shout slogans as they clash with Turkish riot police during a rally on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the Gezi Park protests near Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 May 2022. A total of seven people lost their lives in partly violent protests that began on 31 May 2013 against plans to replace Taksim Gezi Park with a shopping mall. EPA/SEDAT SUNA