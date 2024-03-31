Israeliano accoltellato a Beer Sheva, ucciso attentatore
ROMA, 31 MAR - Un uomo, un cittadino israeliano, è stato ferito a coltellate in modo non grave a Beer Sheva e il terrorista è stato "neutralizzato", cioè ucciso dalle forze dell'ordine. Lo scrive il sito israeliano Ynet, L'attacco, scrive Ynet, è avvenuto nella stazione centrale di Beer Sheva, nel desertio del Neghev.
