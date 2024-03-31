Israeliano accoltellato a Beer Sheva, ucciso attentatore

epa11150021 Israeli police and explosive experts inspect the scene after rockets, launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel, hit the border town of Kiryat Shmona north of Israel, 13 February 2024. According to Israeli National Emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA), two Israelis, a 15-year-old male and a 47-year-old female, were injured in a rocket attack and were evacuated to Rambam Hospital by an MDA helicopter and an Air Force helicopter, in serious condition. EPA/AYAL MARGOLIN ISRAEL OUT