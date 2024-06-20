Israele, ucciso un comandante del massacro del 7 ottobre

epa11421988 Palestinians inspect their tents after an Israeli military strike at an area designated as a 'safe zone' for displaced people, between Khan Yunis and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 19 June 2024. At least 24 people were killed and over 70 others injured in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on 19 June. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD