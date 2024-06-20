Israele, ucciso un comandante del massacro del 7 ottobre
epa11421988 Palestinians inspect their tents after an Israeli military strike at an area designated as a 'safe zone' for displaced people, between Khan Yunis and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 19 June 2024. At least 24 people were killed and over 70 others injured in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on 19 June. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 20 GIU - Uno dei comandanti della squadra d'élite Nukhba di Hamas che ha attaccato Israele il 7 ottobre è stato ucciso in un raid aereo a Beit Hanoun, nel nord di Gaza: lo ha dichiarato l'esercito israeliano (Idf), come riportano i media nazionali. Secondo l'Idf Ahmed Hassan Salameh a-Swarkeh ha comandato i terroristi che fecero irruzione nelle città israeliane il 7 ottobre e in seguito è stato dietro agli attacchi dei cecchini contro le forze israeliane a Beit Hanoun. "Prima dell'attacco sono state prese misure per evitare danni ai civili. Nessun civile è stato ferito", ha affermato l'esercito in un comunicato.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti