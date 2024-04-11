Israele,ucciso terrorista Nasser, finanziava Hamas a Rafah
epa11272030 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike during in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen form an area of Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza Strip, evening of 10 April 2024 (Issued 11 April 2024). More than 33,400 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 11 APR - L'esercito israeliano ha annunciato di aver ucciso il terrorista Nasser Yakob Jabber Nasser. "Nell'ambito delle sue attività nell'ala militare di Hamas, è stato responsabile del finanziamento di una parte significativa delle attività militari di Hamas a Rafah", afferma il portavoce militare secondo cui Nasser "lo scorso dicembre ha trasferito centinaia di migliaia di dollari ad Hamas per le sue attività militari". La stessa fonte ha ricordato che sono stati "eliminati terroristi nell'area di Suyaia nel nord della Striscia".
