Israele, 'ucciso comandante Hezbollah a Tiro in Libano'
epa11246441 People inspect the damage at the site of an airstrike in Habbariyah, southern Lebanon, 27 March 2024. Lebanese state media said seven medics were killed and four were injured in an Israeli airstrike early 27 March targeting the Jamaa Islamiya's emergency and relief center in the Hasbaya town of Habbariyah. Hezbollah condemned the attack in a statement saying that this aggression 'will not pass without retaliation and punishment'. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets struck a 'military compound' in the area of Habbariyah, killing a 'significant operative' belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya 'who advanced attacks against Israel'. EPA/STR
AA
TEL AVIV, 21 MAG - L'esercito israeliano ha annunciato di aver ucciso in un raid a Tiro in Libano "il terrorista Qassem Saqlawi, Comandante del sistema razzi e missili nel settore costiero centrale di Hezbollah". Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare secondo cui Saqlawi era "responsabile della programmazione ed esecuzione di numerosi attacchi con i razzi contro Israele". La stessa fonte ha detto che la scorsa notte "una sere di razzi lanciati dagli Hezbollah lanciati vero la Galilea occidentale sono caduti in una zona aperta". In risposta, l'esercito ha colpito una postazione di lancio degli Hezbollah nella zona di Ramyeh, nel sud Libano.
