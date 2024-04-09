'Israele sta comprando 40mila tende per evacuare Rafah'
epa11247102 Displaced people sit together next to their tents to eat during the holy month of Ramadan at a collective Iftar meal organized by a youth volunteer group in the Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, 27 March 2024. The Muslims' holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
ROMA, 09 APR - Israele sta acquistando 40.000 tende per preparare l'evacuazione di centinaia di migliaia di palestinesi dalla città di Rafah, nel sud di Gaza: lo afferma un funzionario israeliano all'Associated Press, ripresa dal Guardian. Ieri il primo ministro israeliano, Benjamin Netanyahu, ha annunciato che è stata fissata una data per l'invasione israeliana dell'ultima città di Gaza situata al confine con l'Egitto. Si stima che circa 1,5 milioni di palestinesi si siano rifugiati nella città meridionale dopo essere fuggiti dai bombardamenti israeliani in altre parti del territorio.
