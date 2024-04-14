Israele 'sirene di allarme nel nord al confine col Libano'
epa11003316 An armed first response group guarding at Kibbutz Manara on the Israeli-Lebanon border, with the Lebanese village of Hula in the background, 30 November 2023. The Israeli army reports that following the sounding of sirens in the areas of northern Israel, the Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
TEL AVIV, 14 APR - Le sirene degli allarmi anti-razzi stanno risuonando nel nord di Israele, a ridosso del confine col Libano. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare.
