Israele, sirene di allarme al valico di Kerem Shalom
epa11300543 Humanitarian trucks carrying provisions waiting in line on the Egyptian side of the border near Kerem Shalom crossing at the southern Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on 25 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 10 MAG - Nuove sirene di allarme anti razzi da Gaza a Kerem Shalom nel sud di Israele, località che comprende il valico da cui passano, dopo i controlli di sicurezza, i camion degli aiuti umanitari per la Striscia. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare. Nell'ultimo attacco di Hamas di alcuni giorni furono uccisi quattro soldati e Israele chiuse il valico.
