Israele, 'sirene d'allarme al confine nord con il Libano'

epa11060450 A general view shows the village of Gahjar, on the Israeli-Lebanon border, and the Lebanese village of Arab El Louaizeh in south Lebanon in the background, as seen from northern Israel, 06 January 2024. The Israeli military stated that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck terrorist targets in southern Lebanon following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel. Approximately 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron, in northern Israel, were identified. Tensions remain high in the region following the killing of senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon by drone attack on 02 January. EPA/ATEF SAFADI