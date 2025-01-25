Israele, sfollati non vanno a nord Gaza senza Arbel libera
epa11836712 Israeli police arresting a far-right activist protesting outside the West Bank military prison of Ofer, north of Jerusalem, ahead of the release of Palestinian prisoners in the Israel-Hamas release deal 19 January 2025, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 25 GEN - "Israele ha ricevuto oggi quattro soldatesse rapite dall'organizzazione terroristica Hamas, e in cambio rilascerà prigionieri di sicurezza secondo le modalità stabilite. Secondo l'accordo, Israele non permetterà il passaggio di gazawi verso il nord della striscia fino a quando non sarà regolato il rilascio della cittadina Arbel Yehud, che avrebbe dovuto essere liberata oggi". Lo riferisce l'ufficio di Benyamin Netanyahu.
