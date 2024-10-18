Israele schiera brigata aggiuntiva a confine Libano
epa11639324 Israeli soldiers and military vehicles gather next to the border with Lebanon, at an undisclosed location along the Israeli side of the border, northern Israel, 03 October 2024. The Israeli army reported on 03 October that overnight the IAF had struck the Bint Jbeil municipality building 'in which Hezbollah were operating, alongside large quantities of Hezbollah weapons stored in the building'. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
GERUSALEMME, 18 OTT - L'esercito israeliano afferma di aver schierato una brigata aggiuntiva al confine con il Libano.
