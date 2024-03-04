Israele ritira il suo ambasciatore all'Onu

epa11198766 Smoke rises from the Lebanese village of Markaba as a result of Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, next to the Israeli moshav of Margaliot at the border with Israel, 04 March 2024. The Israeli military stated on 04 March that a number of civilians were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment following fire crossing from Lebanon into the area of Margaliot in northern Israel. According to an Israeli army spokesperson, at least one person was killed while seven others were injured. Israel said it struck the source of the launch in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI