Israele,'ridotti gli attacchi su Gaza per accordo sugli ostaggi'

epa08063676 Likud party member Miki Zohar (L) speaks with Leaders of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz (C) and Yair Lapid (R) during a vote on a bill to dissolve the Israeli Parliament at the Knesset plenum (parliament) in Jerusalem, Israel, 11 December 2019. Media reports state that the Israeli government vote on a bill to dissolve the Israeli Parliament and will go to a third elections presumably on 02 March 2020 after negotiations talks between the Likud Party and the Blue and White Party failed. EPA/ABIR SULTAN