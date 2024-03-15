Israele ribadisce, 'le richieste di Hamas sono infondate'
epa11166726 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the voting session for the impeachment of Hadash-Taâ€™al party MP Ofer Cassif in Jerusalem, 19 February 2024. The motion was brought up after Cassif publicly supported South Africaâ€™s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 15 MAR - "Le richieste di Hamas sono infondate". Lo ha detto l'ufficio del premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu, secondo cui "una delegazione israeliana partirà per Doha dopo che il gabinetto per le politiche di sicurezza avrà discusso la posizione di Israele".
