Israele riapre valico di Erez per portare aiuti a Gaza

epa11065607 A view of the damage at the Erez crossing as a result of the October 07 Hamas attacks, the only crossing for people between Israeli and the Gaza Strip, 09 January 2024. More than 22,800 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI