Israele, recuperati i corpi di 3 ostaggi a Jabalya

epaselect epa11295111 Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters lie on the ground with their hands painted in red near a sign reading 'There are hostages in Gaza' (C) during a protest performance to mark 200 days since the 07 October abductions and attack, in Habima square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 April 2024. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN