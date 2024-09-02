Israele, profondamente amareggiati dai tagli Gb sulle armi
epa11570773 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 29 August 2024. The British prime minister arrived in Paris on 28 August as part of his two-day European visit to attend the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, as well as to meet French business leaders and hold talks with the French president. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
(ANSA-AFP) - GERUSALEMME, 02 SET - Il ministero della Difesa israeliano si dice "profondamente amareggiato" dai tagli alle esportazioni di armi da parte del Regno Unito a Israele. (ANSA-AFP).
