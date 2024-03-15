Israele, palestinesi hanno aperto il fuoco su folla a Gaza
epa11220297 Internally displaced Palestinians gather to collect food donated by a charity group before breakfast, on the fourth day of the holy month of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 14 March 2024. More than 31,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TEL AVIV, 15 MAR - "Palestinesi armati hanno aperto il fuoco mentre civili di Gaza erano in attesa dell'arrivo del convoglio di aiuto". Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare al termine delle sue indagini sui fatti accaduti ieri nel nord della Striscia, la cui responsabilità Hamas ha addossato all'esercito israeliano. Appena il convoglio di 31 camion è entrato nella Striscia - ha continuato -"i palestinesi armati hanno continuato a sparare quando la folla di residenti di Gaza ha cominciato a saccheggiare i camion". L'Idf ha denunciato che "i terroristi di Hamas continuano a danneggiare i civili che cercano cibo e incolpa Israele".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti