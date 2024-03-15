Israele, palestinesi hanno aperto il fuoco su folla a Gaza

epa11220297 Internally displaced Palestinians gather to collect food donated by a charity group before breakfast, on the fourth day of the holy month of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 14 March 2024. More than 31,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD