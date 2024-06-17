Israele,Onu e Unrwa completamente inefficienti negli aiuti
epa11413739 Children stand at a gathering of internally displaced Palestinians to collect food donated by a charitable group, in Khan Yunis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 15 June 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 17 GIU - Il portavoce israeliano David Mencer, in un briefing, ripreso dal Guardian, ha affermato che l'Onu e l'Unrwa sono state "irrimediabilmente inefficienti" nella distribuzione degli aiuti a Gaza e che ci sono scorte di aiuti sul lato di Gaza al confine. Mencer sostiene che oggi entra a Gaza più cibo di quanto ne entrasse quotidianamente prima del 7 ottobre, riporta il quotidiano britannico, per il quale la narrazione secondo cui a Gaza c'è la carestia non è vera.
